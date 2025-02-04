Letters from an American

Home
Podcast
On My Mind
Support
Archive
About
February 3, 2025
I’m going to start tonight by stating the obvious: the Republicans control both chambers of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate.
  
Heather Cox Richardson
640
February 2, 2025
  
Garamond
49
14:08
February 2, 2025
Billionaire Elon Musk’s team yesterday took control of the Treasury’s payment system, thus essentially gaining access to the checkbook with which the…
  
Heather Cox Richardson
980
February 1, 2025
  
Heather Cox Richardson
82
18:20
February 1, 2025
Throughout now-president Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, it was clear that his support was coming from three very different factions whose only shared…
  
Heather Cox Richardson
1,171
January 31, 2025
  
Garamond
42
8:26
January 31, 2025
On February 1, 1862, in the early days of the Civil War, the Atlantic Monthly published Julia Ward Howe's "Battle Hymn of the Republic,” summing up the…
  
Heather Cox Richardson
949

January 2025

January 30, 2025
  
Heather Cox Richardson
31
13:31
January 30, 2025
Last night, just before 9:00 Eastern time, an American Airlines jet originating in Wichita, Kansas, carrying 64 people and a U.S.
  
Heather Cox Richardson
940
January 29, 2025
  
Heather Cox Richardson
23
15:31
January 29, 2025
In a conversation with Greg Sargent of the New Republic published today, writer Amanda Marcotte called out an important moment in White House press…
  
Heather Cox Richardson
812
January 28, 2025
  
Heather Cox Richardson
21
16:59
© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture