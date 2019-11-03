Letters from an American

Home
Podcast
On My Mind
Support
Archive
About

About Letters from an American

Historians are fond of saying that the past doesn’t repeat itself; it rhymes.

To understand the present, we have to understand how we got here.

That’s where this newsletter comes in.

I’m a professor of American history. This is a chronicle of today’s political landscape, but because you can’t get a grip on today’s politics without an outline of America’s Constitution, and laws, and the economy, and social customs, this newsletter explores what it means, and what it has meant, to be an American.

These were the same questions a famous observer asked in a book of letters he published in 1782, the year before the Treaty of Paris ended the Revolutionary War.

Hector St. John de Crevecoeur called his book “Letters from an American Farmer.”

Like I say, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure rhymes.

Subscribe to Letters from an American

A newsletter about the history behind today's politics.

People

Heather Cox Richardson 

@heathercoxrichardson
I'm a history professor interested in the contrast between image and reality in American politics. I believe in American democracy, despite its frequent failures.
© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture