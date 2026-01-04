Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
37m

Let Congress hear you! Be extremely loud!

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Add a comment to help keep this bumped ✊ New eyes seeing this means new ripples for change! 🤞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geeta's avatar
Geeta
28m

I have been watching the Jack Smith testimony and am so impressed with him. His honesty and integrity shines through.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture