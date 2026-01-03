Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
4hEdited

Contrasting Mamdani and Trump makes it clear how America lost its way. The concept of public integrity vanished. The sense of virtue in government, of acceptance of responsibility towards the body politic, and the ethical obligation to provide care to those in need among us disappeared.

I was reminded of this when I recently learned of the death of the most decent, principled man I ever knew, Pat Dobel, Corbally University Professor of Public Service at the University of Washington, author of a text on Public Leadership Ethics.

How we save our democracy cannot just be focused on legislation and court rulings. It can’t just be focused on kicking out the shallow, self-centered, ethically challenged politicians who have been elected. We have to restore a framework of leadership in our politics and government that embodies ethical standards and norms. We need to construct barriers to the all-too-easy downhill slide away from integrity.

Pat’s ideas are not something quaint, although I am sure many will think so. They respect our founder’s ideals while recognizing that real people will sometimes fail. But with practice, what it means to be an ethical leader for the public good becomes achievable.

The only way it will happen is if we all, as citizens, come to understand what we must expect from those we elect to lead us.

May it bring us more Mamdani's and fewer Trumps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Mark Proulx's avatar
Mark Proulx
3hEdited

Democratic establishment take note: Mamdani is what is referred to as a “leader.” Note the contrast - he rallies people by talking about what he is going to DO, and makes it abundantly clear that he has their back. You, on the other hand, rely on garnering votes by endlessly telling people that “Trump is bad,” hoping that they won’t notice that you haven’t crafted a coherent policy platform in what seems like decades. At the risk of alienating your corporate sugar daddies, stop trading in mealy-mouthed nonsense and work for the things people want: Universal healthcare. College and trades education that doesn’t come with crushing debt. Wages that support families. An attack on wealth inequality. A climate that won’t incinerate the planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
126 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture