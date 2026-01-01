December 31, 2025
And so, the sun sets on 2025.
At the end of this very difficult year, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this community and for all you have done for me, for each other, and for our nation. For my part, I could not have continued to do what I do without your support and encouragement, and I thank you for it.
If you are comfortable writing it down, I’d love to see in the comments what you did this year to help preserve American democracy and what you hope for 2026. Let’s keep building our momentum.
I am entering the new year tired, I confess, but with high hopes and confidence that the American people can build a better future.
Let’s take this new year out for a spin and see what we can accomplish.
My best to you and yours for 2026.
Was able to get out for no kings by taking a chair and a sign and, of course, posted your blog and others. Not much, but not too long after
stroke, covid, triple neg breast cancer, heart probs so did what I could.
I share my spreadsheet probably a dozen plus times a day on various social media platforms (since early March 🤪)! Here’s my typical message every time (adjusted to fit what the original poster posts about) -
We deserve better. Demand accountability.
There’s a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.
Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.
Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.
Add a comment to help keep this bumped ✊ New eyes seeing this means new ripples for change! 🤞