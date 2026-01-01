And so, the sun sets on 2025.

At the end of this very difficult year, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this community and for all you have done for me, for each other, and for our nation. For my part, I could not have continued to do what I do without your support and encouragement, and I thank you for it.

If you are comfortable writing it down, I’d love to see in the comments what you did this year to help preserve American democracy and what you hope for 2026. Let’s keep building our momentum.

I am entering the new year tired, I confess, but with high hopes and confidence that the American people can build a better future.

Let’s take this new year out for a spin and see what we can accomplish.

My best to you and yours for 2026.

