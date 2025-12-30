Letters from an American

Annabel Ascher
3h

President Zelensky must never give into these demands. And Europe must back him up. Sadly, our country is on the wrong side of history this time.

Arundhati Roy once wrote that in her language there are two words that mean "the people" to separate the citizens from the acts of their government. We on the left have said time and again "not in my name". And I am saying it again now. We not only didn't vote for this, we actively THREW ourselves into preventing it. The world should reject the current government of this country. The shame is real. But it does not attach to the citizens that tried and are still trying to prevent the harm.

If we can't offer actual support, let us be unwavering in our moral support, and give what we can to organizations helping on the ground.

25 replies
Megan Rothery
4h

Thanks for all you do Professor Richardson!

We deserve better. Demand accountability.

There’s a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments help keep this bumped ✊ New eyes seeing this means new ripples for change! 🤞

10 replies
171 more comments...

