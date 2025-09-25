Letters from an American

Carl Selfe
1h

The administration’s rubes were not elevated for skill, integrity, or experience. They were chosen because they would respond as told, sneer when ordered, and parrot whatever falsehood the moment required. Credentials meant nothing; loyalty was everything. In place of statesmen, we got lackeys. Instead of leaders, we got frauds. Sycophantic liars, hand-picked to serve a demented felon.

https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/bloody-chum?r=3m1bs

James Schumaker
1h

On Ukraine, don't pay attention to what Trump says. Pay attention to what he does. So far, he's done nothing. No new aid for Ukraine, no new sanctions on Russia. Nothing.

Donny "Two Weeks" has a nasty habit of giving vague ultimatums to the Russians and then finding a way to get out of them by changing the subject, usually by issuing another toothless threat with another deadline that never comes.

I hope for the best, but with Trump, it's always wise to prepare for the worst.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
