The next time we hear “we can do this the easy way or the hard way” should be about physically removing Trump from the Oval Office.

A huge THANK YOU and WELL F—-KING DONE to everyone who acted immediately to cancel subscriptions, divest and boycott, write to Iger, the FCC, Nexstar, Sinclair, ABC, etc. to protest that egregious and unconstitutional silencing of free speech. This is what democracy looks like.

Let's keep the pressure on Sinclair, for the reasons Heather discusses above.

COMPLAIN TO & BOYCOTT SINCLAIR BROADCASTING -

The Sinclairs have been buying up networks/stations across the country to promote their right-wing ideology. Tell them you are boycotting and urging your friends and social networks to boycott ALL Sinclair stations and their advertisers:

https://sbgi.net/contact-us/

This Reddit thread is compiling a very comprehensive list of Sinclair and Nexstar local stations and advertisers to contact, with direct links to contact forms:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Seattle/comments/1nlnd21/how_to_contact_companies_that_run_ads_on_local/

And look, we don't have to be LOCAL to send an email to inform advertisers that we will be boycotting ALL Sinclair advertisers!

Sample message:

————I've been going to __ off and on for years. I recently learned that __ is running ads on (——) news, a station owned by Sinclair and actively fighting to end the first amendment.

I cannot give my money to any organization that supports fascism. Please notify me if you cease running ads on (____-) so I know I can return to __. —————————.

Other threads to various people making these Boycott lists here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Seattle/comments/1nlqwy5/comment/nf7fnmz/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

https://www.reddit.com/r/washingtondc/comments/1nksuur/local_sinclair_advertisers_if_you_fancy_a_boycott/

---------------------------------------

Good news is that FCC chairman/Trump acolyte Brendan “Goodfellas” Carr is backpedalling so fast that someone must have had a word with him. (Bravo to Rep. Eric Swalwell who said it publicly: “And to the FCC chairperson and anyone involved in these dirty deals, get a lawyer and save your records because you’re going to be in this room and you’re going to be answering questions about the deals that you struck and who benefited and what the cost was to the American people because that happened.”

Thanks again to everyone who amplified Carr’s threat around the Internet:

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action ... on Kimmel or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.

Disney says Kimmel's show will return on Tuesday

