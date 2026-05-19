May 18, 2026
I have been traveling and tonight have hit the wall as I tried to write, so at this hour am opting for bed rather than trying to grind out today’s letter.
But I’ll leave you with this. Before I left home, I snuck onto the water one evening for my first kayak of the year and caught this picture.
Summer is around the corner, and I can’t wait.
I'll be back at it tomorrow.
Sleep is good. The world will turn.
You deserve more time off, but I am thankful for every hour you put in for us! I read your letter in the morning and then listen in the afternoon. This method really helps me remember. I am grateful to you!