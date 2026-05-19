Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bick's avatar
Bick
1h

Sleep is good. The world will turn.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Suzanne Greenleaf's avatar
Suzanne Greenleaf
1h

You deserve more time off, but I am thankful for every hour you put in for us! I read your letter in the morning and then listen in the afternoon. This method really helps me remember. I am grateful to you!

Reply
Share
2 replies
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture