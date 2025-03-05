We’ve been traveling and between that and the fact that the news has come faster and faster, the letters have crept later and later. Let’s take the night off and regroup tomorrow.
Here’s a picture of the Pacific Ocean for a change, with thanks to our California friends who have a knack for landing us in the right place at the right time to watch spectacular sunsets.
I’ll see you tomorrow.
We’ve been traveling and between that and the fact that the news has come faster and faster, the letters have crept later and later. Let’s take the night off and regroup tomorrow.
Discussion about this post
No posts
You have been working nonstop for weeks and weeks! I am glad to see you take a night off! Oh, and welcome to California!
Thank you, that is exactly what was needed tonight. 🧡💛❤️💜