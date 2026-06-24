Letters from an American

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Civik USA's avatar
Civik USA
2h

The Prairieland sentences are the sharpest fact here. Eight protesters received thirty to one hundred years under federal antiterrorism statutes, while the executive order authorizing that prosecutorial framework, as the Brennan Center notes, cites no statute or constitutional provision because no domestic terrorist designation authority exists. The legal nullity of the designation did not prevent its operational use: a label Congress never authorized became the basis for sentences that exceed what the January 6 seditious conspiracy convictions produced. That gap between legal authority and executive action is where the republic's internal boundary system is supposed to hold — and in this case it did not.

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Michael Abeshouse's avatar
Michael Abeshouse
2h

Trump’s Iran war of choice has been an epic failure and a total humiliation. He can tell us 43 times that they’ve surrendered and accepted all terms. But they are just lies upon lies per usual. Let the voice of the people be heard in the midterms and this grotesque presidency be brought to a halt!

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