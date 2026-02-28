Letters from an American

Megan Rothery
7h

I trust that the DOJ will review the files on Trump about as far as I could throw an elephant 🤦‍♀️

Be LOUD. These are unprecedented times and we deserve WAY better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

115 replies
Phil Balla
7hEdited

Heather gets all the indicators in line -- they are closing in on criminal rapist Donald.

But his final mission is in another ball game – subvert November’s mid-terms, arrogating all power to himself.

It’s illegal. Unconstitutional. The states have sole provenance over elections. But he’s intent on nationalizing them alone to be ruler for the rest of his life. Then through pardons, his corrupted enrichments for himself, and the spinelessness of all fellow Republicans, he can anoint the others who will divvy up bits and pieces of his empire after his passing.

How do the tens of millions of Americans still applaud such abject fascism?

Dems have avoided facing it, but they’re going to have to reform education so K-12 teaches more than passivity to standardized testing, and so that “higher” ed more than congeals to all the silos of neutered specialization.

We’ll have humanized standards not only when no American ever votes again for a bullying, raping murderer, but when students learn the apt citing of humanities so we all know how they enable most apt, most humane connections – never the trivialities of merely showing off oneself.

20 replies
