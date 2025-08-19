Letters from an American

Steve Brant
We have never been at a more dangerous time in the nearly 250 years America has existed. Even during the Civil War, the President was a man committed to preserving “government of the people, by the people, and for the people”. He was not aligned with a fascist (Putin) seeking to destroy America along with democratic nation of Ukraine.

Who will stop this madman … who I fully expect to act on his fantasy that elections are corrupt unless he wins? Who will save our country?

Phil Balla
We can all be proud of our fellow democracies – the eight Europeans who met today.

We can be proud of them, too, in inverse proportion to how ashamed we have been – long so – of the criminal in the White House so abjectly covering for his pal fellow criminal Putin.

Putin now knows – the Europeans have shown him – his dreams of a restored and expanded Russian dynasty are finished. The Russians are not going to take Estonia and the other Baltic states. Not going to take Poland.

It’s been a costly war for Russia. Its economy is in the toilet. It has lost more than a million young men – a bit less than half of that due to battlefield deaths, a bit more due to the hundreds of thousands who simply fled the country, wanting no part of such an eminently stupid war.

Russia is so weakened now, I look to China to take land grabs above Manchuria. It needs the fresh water which lakes in that region can provide.

