We are on the West Coast and are just now back to the hotel before an early flight tomorrow. I hate to pull a day of news out of the week, but I am going to have to post a picture tonight. I’ll cover today’s events in tomorrow’s letter.
Tonight’s picture is from the Pacific, for a change. I caught this couple looking out at the water from Fort Point National Historic Site under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Nearby the bridge, carved in a cliff, are WWII dugouts where civil defense and the military had cannons protecting against any Japanese aggression. Fortunately, we stopped our then enemies at Midway. It reminded me how great our nation was to not only mobilize to actually clearly win a war, but to bring our foes into our alliances. What is happening now is demeaning to that history.
SF will miss you. Safe travels home. Sleep well!