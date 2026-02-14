Letters from an American

A Valentine’s Story, for All of You, by Beverly McNeff

It was Valentine’s Day, and Joey was busy making Valentines for everyone in his class. His mother was happy to see her little boy so joyful and giving, but deep dread had creeped into her heart, because she was worried that the other children would not remember to give a Valentine to Joey. You see, Joey was a little slower than the rest of the kids. He was often forgotten because his mental deficiencies meant that he offered little value to them. But that did not seem to stop him from getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Joey was determined not to forget even one of his peers.

Valentine’s Day arrived, and his mother waited worriedly as the time neared when Joey would be coming home. To lessen his disappointment, if no one had given him a Valentine, she had baked his favorite cookies.

Looking out the window with her cookies in hand and heart in her throat, she saw her beloved little boy turn the corner. He was saying something to himself, but she could not make it out—Her heart jumped another octave. But, as he got closer, she could see that beautiful smile of his, lighting up his face. When he walked into the kitchen, he turned that smile on her as a beam of joy hit her and exclaimed, “I didn’t miss a one, Mom, I didn’t miss a one!”

It was then she realized that he didn’t have any Valentines in his hands. None had been given him, a mix of emotions flooded his mother. Tears welled.

But, his joy was not in receiving a Valentine, it was in giving them away. Joey had made sure that every child was remembered. He didn’t “miss a one.” That was what brought him joy.

What brings you joy?

4 replies
Judy B
Wonderous! Thank you, ladies!

