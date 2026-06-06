Letters from an American

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Clarissa Sr., American Grandma's avatar
Clarissa Sr., American Grandma
6h

💡 “The Light That Outshone the Lies”

In a world full of shadows where tyrants still try,

Where bullies spread darkness and truth starts to cry,

A spark from the past flicked alive in the night—

It came from the families who once chose to fight. 🔥

From the beaches of Europe to islands afar,

Came grandfathers brave like a blazing North Star.

They battled the fascists in World War Two,

Giving all that they had so our freedom stayed true. 🪖

Their courage now echoes in Ukraine today,

Where people stand tall in the very same way.

They push back the tyrant who barges and breaks,

Defending their future no matter the stakes. ✊

And here in America, truth needs us too,

For propaganda spreads fast like a virus will do.

The right-wingers spin while we struggle to eat,

With wages that buckle beneath corporate feet. 🌪️

So the grandparents gathered with wisdom and grit,

“We know how to stand when the world throws a fit!”

They lifted their phones like their elders once fought,

But now with information—the battlefield: thought. 📱

They shared Indy media with clarity bright,

And boosted the watchdogs to spread the true light.

They challenged the fear that the spin doctors claim,

And amplified facts in democracy’s name. 📢

And soon, like a beacon, their posts filled the feed,

A lantern of justice for all those in need.

They carried the legacy passed through the years—

A line of defenders who conquer dark fears. 🛡️

So honor these heroes of past and of now,

Who lift up the truth with a hand to the brow.

For democracy stands when the brave reunite—

From WW2 veterans to grandfolks of light. 🕯️

We are the Pro-Democracy Comment-Crew, using our comments to boost pro-democracy leaders and indie media so the truth can grow!✨🇺🇸🗳️⚖️🕯️

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Emily Barr's avatar
Emily Barr
6h

These are really well done. Thank you.

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