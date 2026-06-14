Letters from an American

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Genny's avatar
Genny
32m

As someone who lives a few counties south of Reelfoot Lake, which was formed by the the New Madrid earthquakes, this is important history, lore, and warning in West TN. I imagine it’s the same in Missouri, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

I remember being scared as a kid by a Newsweek article that discussed the devastation that various strengths of earthquakes could cause, not just to large cities like Memphis and St. Louis, but to Chicago, Dallas, etc.

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David Skoglund's avatar
David Skoglund
28m

The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory tragedy is an event that everyone should know about.

We still have cruelty in the workplace.

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