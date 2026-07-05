Letters from an American

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Ricardo Grinbank's avatar
Ricardo Grinbank
5h

I would love to to watch an episode about how we the people are coping with the threat of loosing our democracy and what are we doing to prevent that from happening. We are in the mist of the most important moment for our country since the Civil War.

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Denise H.'s avatar
Denise H.
6h

Love these! Thank you!

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