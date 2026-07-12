Letters from an American

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Bambi Vargo's avatar
Bambi Vargo
4h

Thank you, Heather, for acknowledging the impact of the killing of four and wounding of nine students during an anti-war protest at Kent State University on May 4, 1970. My late husband and I were students there on that day.

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
4h

Heather and team, you really outdid yourselves with this week’s 250. I was one of those who burned my bra in 1970. I also remember Kent State, which was a true bloody blunder and stain on America.

Dr. Ifill was the perfect person to choose to tell us about the 14th amendment. I really enjoyed listening to the other narrators, including Rosanne Cash and the fella, whose father was the musician. I truly believe that it will be music, the arts, and history that will save us and our nation. Thank you again for providing us with necessary information we should hold dear.

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