This was the first week of videos from the 250 to 250 Project that we’re producing to honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. We’ve been trying to spread them all over social media, but I figure it’ll be worthwhile to do a roundup of that week’s videos every weekend in case some get overlooked.

We designed these to emphasize the agency of Americans—mostly everyday Americans—to change the country. Each falls into a category that defines what it means to be an American, including community, democracy, innovation, mobility, civil rights, education, conservation, and creativity.

You can follow these videos at the sites listed below, or under “videos” at my own YouTube page: Heather Cox Richardson. Or just wait until I send out the week’s roundup.

I hope you enjoy them. I’m finding them a lovely break from the pace and pressure of the daily news.



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AIDS Memorial Quilt, Narrated by Cleve Jones

Cleve Jones is a human rights advocate, author, and lecturer who joined the gay liberation movement in 1972, co-founded the San Francisco AIDS Foundation in 1983, and founded the AIDS Memorial Quilt—one of the world’s largest community arts projects—in 1987.





Charter Oak, Narrated by Senator Chris Murphy

Senator Chris Murphy, who grew up in Connecticut and now represents the state in the Senate, tells the story of Connecticut’s Charter Oak, a lasting symbol of independence and American ingenuity at keeping it.





Battles of Lexington and Concord, Narrated by Governor Maura Healey

Maura Healey is the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts, the state’s first woman and first openly LGBTQ person elected to the position. Governor Healy recounts the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the opening salvos of the Revolutionary War.





Rita Moreno, Narrated by Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is a dancer, singer, and actress who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 West Side Story. DeBose tells us about the inspiring and pioneering life of Puerto Rican singer, actress, dancer, and activist Rita Moreno who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s 1961 West Side Story.





Yellowstone, Narrated by Jon Tester

Former Montana Senator Jon Tester is a third-generation farmer and former school teacher who has served at the local, state, and federal levels of government. Tester explores the origins and influence of Yellowstone, America’s first national park.





Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, Narrated by Representative Jamie Raskin

United States Representative Jamie Raskin is the ranking member of the House Committee on the Judiciary. He was the majority whip of the Maryland State Senate and a constitutional law professor at American University. Representative Raskin shares how Thomas Paine’s Common Sense defined the stakes of the American revolution.





Erie Canal, Narrated by Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg is a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a veteran, and the 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Secretary Buttigieg tells us about the Erie Canal, the engineering marvel that tied the interior of the continent to the United States.





John Peter Zenger, Narrated by Dr. Jelani Cobb

Peabody Award winner Dr. Jelani Cobb is a prolific author, journalist, and Dean of Columbia Journalism School whose work centers on race, politics, history, and culture. Cobb tells the story of John Peter Zenger, a colonial newspaperman whose trial for printing critical statements about the royal governor of New York helped to define freedom of the press.





Acadians, Narrated by Dr. Jason Herbert

Dr. Jason Herbert is a historian, public scholar, and outdoorsman from Kentucky. Herbert tells us about the Acadians, French settlers expelled from British Canada, who helped to create today’s Cajun culture.





Rubén Salazar, Narrated by Sylvia Salazar

Sylvia Salazar is a Colombian-born engineer turned political content creator and activist. She is the founder of Tono Latino, a platform that break downs U.S. politics in both English and Spanish. Here, Salazar details the life of pioneering Latino journalist Rubén Salazar, who nurtured the Chicano movement in the 1960s.





Constitutional Convention, Narrated by Dr. Heather Cox Richardson

Heather Cox Richardson is an award-winning historian and the author of Letters from an American. She’s the author of seven books, including the bestselling Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America. Richardson tells the story of the Constitutional Convention, where 55 delegates constructed the framework for a new government.





Women's Armed Services Integration Act, Narrated by Representative Chrissy Houlahan

United States Representative Chrissy Houlahan is an Air Force veteran, engineer, entrepreneur, and educator who is continuing her career of service as the first woman ever to represent Pennsylvania's 6th District in Congress. Representative Houlahan shares how the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, proposed by Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, changed the military forever.





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