Letters from an American

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
4h

Thank you very much for working on this. What a gift, for humanity as a whole. But particularly in contrast to the death dealing, destruction, and waste, fraud and abuse by the current regime, this stands in unbelievably stark contrast!

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Debra Turner's avatar
Debra Turner
4h

What an amazing gift. Thank you again and again and then again.

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