Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Watson's avatar
Jeff Watson
5h

Thank you, Heather for the series. It gives a much better understanding as to how our country developed and became the great country that it is today.

Reply
Share
Ruth Barnes's avatar
Ruth Barnes
5h

I love these videos! Thank you and your team for doing so much work to inform others.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture