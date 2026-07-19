This was the eighth week of videos from the 250 to 250 Project that we’re producing to honor the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

We designed the videos to emphasize the agency of Americans—mostly everyday Americans—to change the country. Each falls into a category that defines what it means to be an American, including community, democracy, innovation, mobility, civil rights, education, conservation, and creativity.

You can follow the project at the sites listed below, or under “videos” at my own YouTube page: Heather Cox Richardson. Or just wait until I send out the week’s roundup.



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Great Crash of 1929, Narrated by Paul Krugman

Dr. Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize–winning economist and former New York Times columnist of 25 years, recognized worldwide for his groundbreaking work on international trade and his influential voice on the economic issues of our time. Krugman recounts the 1929 stock market crash that plunged America into the Great Depression and ushered in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.





Barney Ford, Narrated by Representative Joe Neguse

United States Representative Joe Neguse of Colorado is a member of the Natural Resources, Judiciary and Rules Committees, and is the Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands. He’s also served as the House Assistant Minority Leader since 2024. Representative Neguse recalls the life of Barney Ford, a pioneering Black entrepreneur in Colorado who fought for the 15th Amendment.





Advent of Bebop, Narrated by Rick Perlstein

Rick Perlstein is an American historian, journalist, and author known for his in-depth chronicles of post-World War II conservatism. Here Perlstein explores the birth of bebop, the revolutionary jazz style forged by Black musicians in the 1940s that transformed the music into sophisticated high art.





Presidential Election of 1980, Narrated by Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes is an influential writer, political commentator, former deputy national security advisor, and author of All We Say: The Battle for American Identity. Rhodes examines Ronald Reagan’s 1980 election and the conservative agenda that reshaped American government and echoes in politics today.





1868 Iowa School Desegregation, Narrated by Connie Ryan

Connie Ryan has served as Executive Director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa since 2002. With her leadership, the organization challenges religious extremism, defends democracy, protects religious freedom, and safeguards the rights of all Iowans. Connie is a registered lobbyist at the Iowa Legislature whose advocacy focuses on civil rights, religious liberty, strong public schools, and judicial independence. Ryan tells how 12-year-old Susan Clark integrated an Iowa school in 1868, winning a desegregation case decades before Brown v. Board of Education.





Homestead Act, Narrated by Todd Arrington

Dr. Todd Arrington is an American historian, Army veteran, author, and Executive Director of the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation. Here Arrington examines the Homestead Act of 1862, which offered 160 acres of land—taken from Indigenous tribes—to settlers seeking opportunity in the American West.





10th Mountain Division, Narrated by Representative Jason Crow

United States Representative Jason Crow of Colorado is a former paratrooper and Army Ranger who earned a Bronze Star during the invasion of Iraq. Crow explains how the 10th Mountain Division fought heroically in World War II and then helped to develop the American commercial skiing industry.





“Don’t Give Up the Ship,” Narrated by Representative Chris Deluzio

Congressman Chris Deluzio is an Iraq War veteran, voting rights attorney, and union organizer who serves as the U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district. Deluzio tells how a dying captain’s final order became the battle flag Oliver Hazard Perry flew to victory at Lake Erie, and an enduring symbol of American perseverance.





Los Alamos, Narrated by Todd Nickols

Todd Nickols is the Executive Director of Los Alamos Historical Society (LAHS) and former manager of the Bandelier Trading Company, where he worked on several Federal National Park Service initiatives. Nickols tells the story of Los Alamos, where J. Robert Oppenheimer and thousands of scientists built the atomic bomb that would forever change warfare.





The “Great Society” Speech, Narrated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Whitmer is the 49th Governor of Michigan, an educator, former prosecutor and lifelong Michigander. Governor Whitmer revisits Lyndon Johnson's 1964 Great Society speech, in which he called on Americans to end poverty and racial injustice and shape the civilization they wanted.





Roger Sherman, Narrated by Governor Ned Lamont

Ned Lamont is an American policy innovator, entrepreneur, and the 89th Governor of Connecticut. Governor Lamont profiles Roger Sherman, the tireless Connecticut founder who signed all three of America's founding documents and whose Connecticut Compromise—adopted July 16, 1787—shaped the Congress we know today.





54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, Narrated by Kevin M. Levin

Kevin M. Levin is an award-winning historian and educator, and the author of four books on the history and memory of the Civil War era, including his forthcoming biography, A Glorious Fate: The Life and Legacy of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw. He writes the popular newsletter Civil War Memory. Levin tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts and its hesitant young colonel, whose 1863 assault on Battery Wagner moved the nation closer to emancipation and equal rights.





Citizens United, Narrated by Steve Bullock

Former Montana Governor and Attorney General Steve Bullock led the states’ efforts challenging the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. FEC decision. His case, ATP v. Bullock, remains the only case to reach the Supreme Court directly challenging Citizens United. He remains a prominent figure in the national conversation surrounding money in politics.





Palmer Raids, Narrated by Allison Gill

Allison Gill hosts and executive produces the GLAAD-nominated and Webby-award-winning podcasts The Daily Beans, Cleanup on Aisle 45, and UnJustified, and is the founder of the MSW Media podcast network. Gill recounts the Palmer Raids of 1919–1920, when thousands of Americans were arrested without warrants during the nation's first Red Scare.





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