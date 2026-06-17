Watergate | Talk & Draw with Liza Donnelly & Heather Cox Richardson
Tomorrow is the anniversary of the 1972 Watergate break in.
I usually memorialize the burglary that started the extraordinary chain of events that led to the resignation of the president with a letter, but as Liza and I chatted about what might be a fun thing to render in art this month, Watergate jumped out. As we talked, we discovered that we both cut our political teeth on that scandal. It’s been a long time since the details of the event and its aftermath were fresh, and I wanted to remind people of the chain of events. And Liza’s drawing—and the new theme it called out— does indeed give this old topic a whole new life that is ever so relevant today.
Notes:
You can find Liza at her substack: Seeing Things.
Way back when we foolishly thought that nobody could ever be sleazier, more corrupt, more venal, more foul-mouthed, or more of a small, vicious bully than Richard M. Nixon. Yes. Good times, good times...
Love this! Thanks for the succinct retelling of Watergate. I was about 12 years old the Summer of the hearings. It’s a reminder about how different the congressional and judicial branches are today vs back then when ultimately doing the right thing was ok.