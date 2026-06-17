Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3hEdited

Way back when we foolishly thought that nobody could ever be sleazier, more corrupt, more venal, more foul-mouthed, or more of a small, vicious bully than Richard M. Nixon. Yes. Good times, good times...

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Deb Sasse's avatar
Deb Sasse
3h

Love this! Thanks for the succinct retelling of Watergate. I was about 12 years old the Summer of the hearings. It’s a reminder about how different the congressional and judicial branches are today vs back then when ultimately doing the right thing was ok.

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