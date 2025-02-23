Hi Folks:

Just a quick heads up that I have not endorsed any of the events or protests circulating under my name.

This statement is neither opposition to the events nor support for them or projects like them. It’s simply clarifying that I don’t know the organizers, have not had a hand in any of the lists, and have not given permission for anyone to use my name in association with them.

Any time I want to put my name on something— and, crucially, have the time to do something other than write these letters and do the webcasts— you’ll hear it directly from me, either here or posted on my own, verified, social media accounts.

It’s a confusing world out there, I know. I hope this clears things up for all those who have written to ask.

Best,

Heather