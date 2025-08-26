Yesterday, I intended to write about the Nineteenth Amendment prohibiting states from denying women the right to vote because today is the anniversary of the amendment’s certification in 1920. But I decided the political news yesterday couldn’t wait, so I dropped the plan and wrote about Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s stand against President Donald J. Trump.

Still, as right-wing Christian nationalists supported by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are calling for an end to women’s right to vote, it seems crucial to remember the history of the drive for women’s suffrage in the United States of America. While you won’t get the full letter about it I had intended, my team put together a 3-minute video about the history, linked here.

(This is not tonight’s letter, by the way. I just couldn’t bear to let the anniversary pass without noting it.)

!

Share