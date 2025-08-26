Yesterday, I intended to write about the Nineteenth Amendment prohibiting states from denying women the right to vote because today is the anniversary of the amendment’s certification in 1920. But I decided the political news yesterday couldn’t wait, so I dropped the plan and wrote about Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s stand against President Donald J. Trump.
Still, as right-wing Christian nationalists supported by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are calling for an end to women’s right to vote, it seems crucial to remember the history of the drive for women’s suffrage in the United States of America. While you won’t get the full letter about it I had intended, my team put together a 3-minute video about the history, linked here.
(This is not tonight’s letter, by the way. I just couldn’t bear to let the anniversary pass without noting it.)
Thank you, Heather Cox Richardson, for your voice of clarity and sanity in these tumultuous times! ❤️
Sometimes I wonder if younger women understand the 150 year struggle we endured to establish women's right to vote. This included jail sentences, forced feedings and who knows what in the home behind closed doors. That someone, anyone, even Ick Hegseth is proposing to reverse our victory is beyond belief.