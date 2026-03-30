The Battle of the Bulge Episode Eight: Stopping the German Advance
I grew up hearing about the horrors of the Battle of the Bulge but never really understood why the battle mattered so much. This eighth episode in our Battle of the Bulge series makes the importance of the battle crystal clear:
Thanks much for this Bulge series. My dad was in Hosingen, was mightily surprised (as was everyone else) early morning 12/16 when all hell broke loose. The Americans in Hosingen were outnumbered, outgunned and low on ammo from the get-go. But they held out for two days before being overrun and surrending on 12/18. And those brief delays there and at other points up and down the line delayed the Germans just enough for Bastogne to better prepare for what was coming :-o
Thank you for the insights, Heather.