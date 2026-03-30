Letters from an American

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Bob Morse's avatar
Bob Morse
12m

Thanks much for this Bulge series. My dad was in Hosingen, was mightily surprised (as was everyone else) early morning 12/16 when all hell broke loose. The Americans in Hosingen were outnumbered, outgunned and low on ammo from the get-go. But they held out for two days before being overrun and surrending on 12/18. And those brief delays there and at other points up and down the line delayed the Germans just enough for Bastogne to better prepare for what was coming :-o

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Jade Theresa Robinson's avatar
Jade Theresa Robinson
11m

Thank you for the insights, Heather.

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