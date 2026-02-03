Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1hEdited

War...." mankind must put an end to it or it will put an end to mankind." —JFK

You smug faced crowd with kindling eye

Who cheer when soldier lads march by

Sneak home and pray you'll never know

The hell where youth and laugher go

—Suicide in the trenches

Reply
Share
Sally Simmons's avatar
Sally Simmons
1h

These are wonderful reminders of American hero’s fighting for democracy

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture