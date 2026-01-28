The Battle of the Bulge Episode 4: The St. Vith Resistance
I think this is my favorite of our short videos about the Battle of the Bulge.
Sometimes, hanging on for just a little longer makes all the difference.
Thank you for this! My dad was captured at the Battle of the Bulge on December 16th 1944. He was held in a German prison camp until the end of the war. My mom was back home not knowing if he was dead or alive. I wrote a book My Darling 99 Love Letters telling their story from his love letters to my mom from 1942-1944. His last letter to her was dated December 13th 3 days before his capture. What hard times. Both my parents would be so distraught with what is going in in this country right now. Oddly enough my dad passed away on December 16th 2000, the anniversary of the Battle. I appreciate you so much Heather.
This, Heather's 4th on the Battle of the Bulge, well commemorates the crucial St. Vith actions.
So many Americans died there fighting the forces of fascism. So it resonates that we again think of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis dying as Americans again fight the forces of fascism.
Maybe some parts of history are just old stories, repeating again and again. I don't think so. I think we're alive, independent of previous history, so long as we really vividly love our children, our families, our friends and neighbors, and encompassing nature. We'll fight for them. That's a fact of love, which the dictators, the greedy for money and power, those full of hatreds only, and blind, stupid Donald and his pedophiles can never understand.