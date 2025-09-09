Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
1hEdited

Professor Richardson, tonight’s letter named the collapse in plain excruciating detsil: courts bent, troops in cities, rights stripped under the cover of “emergency.” For many readers this feels like something new. For Black America, it’s an echo. We’ve lived through institutions that did not protect us, that in fact turned on us.

The question now is not just what’s happening but how do we heal while it’s happening. We rebuilt before. We rebuilt with rituals when the buildings failed us…music that carried screams into hymns, love that outlasted chains, spirit that kept us human when policy said we weren’t. That’s the code we still carry, and it’s a code the whole country needs now.

I wrote about this through the lens of Vesta Williams’ Sweet, Sweet Love and Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage not as nostalgia, but as proof that rituals of love are survival strategies. It’s called How We Heal When Institutions Fail. Here’s how we healed and here’s how you can too: https://www.xplisset.com/p/how-we-heal-when-institutions-fail?r=5z1bn1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
1h

This is so disgusting. Republicans could stop this, but are cowards. If the Senate Democrats fold on funding the government, we may be doomed. With the capitulation of the Supreme Court, the ball is back in the Senate. We now know how cruel and incompetent the Trump administration really is. There are no excuses to keep it going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture