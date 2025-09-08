Tonight is a picture night, but one a little bit different than usual.

Cartoonist and writer Liza Donnelly and I have been experimenting with different ways to integrate art, politics, and history, and since tomorrow is the anniversary of President Gerald Ford’s pardon of President Richard Nixon, we took that event out for a spin.

You can find Liza at her Substack Seeing Things. It’s an illustrated review of the day’s news including people or scenes Liza sees in her travels.

I’ll be back on my regular beat tomorrow.

And if you have ideas for historical events you’d like to see us cover this way, please drop them below.

