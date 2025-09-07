Letters from an American

Shibboleth Smith's avatar
Shibboleth Smith
4h

Even if the pendulum swings back, MAGA fascism has already disrupted (vitiated) democratic processes and ideals so much that, short of incredibly wise, insightful, and highly improbable Constitutional amendments, we're now stuck with an unpredictable, cannibalizing future of see-saw battles for raw power, all feeding on our freedoms, liberties, and standing in the world.

It is an epochal tragedy in the making, thanks to people who think American democracy should be built on an arbitrary, Wild West caste system decided by a dictator.

Annabel Ascher
4h

It is hard to fathom that this declaration of war on an American city comes from our own federal government.

And yet, DT is still sitting in his chair. Nothing we have done yet has stopped him (or them.)

Speaking of “them” aka the overlords, the removal of this demented mouthpiece will not, in itself, stop them now.

Do I think a true resistance could come into being? Yes. But we need to have an honest conversation first.

I live in a mid-sized blue city with a diverse population. A city they already don’t like.

It is only a matter of time.

But, if I don’t see the things that have been tried as effective, what would I suggest?

Take the time now to BUILD community first. We need to talk to each other. And to leave the divisive bullshit out of that conversation, which should be about building local resilience. Not about anyone’s position on Gaza. Not about whether you were a Clinton supporter or a Bernie supporter. Not about whether you follow any particular party ideology.

Just about whether you want to restore the consent of the governed and the rule of law. Just about whether you are willing to participate in mutual aid. And make whatever contribution you can.

In the meantime, on another level, blue STATES are gearing up for the war that DC and MAGA are salivating over. This is our best hope and should be encouraged.

We went off the tracks due to falling for the divisions. And due to magical thinking around being on the right side of history.

Yes, we, the majority of Americans, are absolutely correct about this Regime. But they seized power anyhow. And being right about what happened does nothing to expel them. That will take a great struggle, one that has not yet begun in earnest.

Please talk to your neighbors, protect your vulnerable if you can, watch out for contagious diseases, and start gathering the provisions and resources you will need.

We can win in the end. But not by wishful thinking. Only by doing the things that work.

