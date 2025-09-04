Letters from an American

The murder of those 11 men frightens me to my core. And honestly, it feels like Heather is the only one really parsing and refusing to use the language the Regime is. We don’t know they were drug runners. We have no proof. They were not tried by a jury of their peers. And even if eh had proof and they were tried, drug running does not carry the death sentence.

The fact that no one in the army is speaking up against these fascist uses of troops should give us all pause.

33 replies
Good that Heather talks both about the corruption among billionaires, and the boat attack.

The corrupt child rapist Donald and his idiot drunken Fox Spews Hegseth are both bragging now about that monstrously illegal act. Just out and out destroyed that civilian boat from Venezuela, killing all its crew. They didn’t have U.S. service personnel attempt to cripple its engines, nor try to board it. Its crew of 11 were all apparently unarmed, and the U.S. is not at war with their country, nor with nearby Trinidad, where the craft was apparently heading.

But this flagrant illegality typifies all the U.S. billionaire classes, in their thuggery to widen the wealth gap, to impoverish more of the working classes, and to deny government programs to the people. It's all thug Donald.

So the U.S. devolves into the world’s rogue bully. Just as at home its ICE thugs terrorize for the sake of being bullies only. As Donald’s pals from the rich and famous for years raped young women, underage girls – and the chief thug covers it up. Because he’s a criminal, and he exults in wanton criminality.

19 replies
© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
