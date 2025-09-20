Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda H's avatar
Linda H
2h

I mean, you know it’s really bad when you find yourself on the same side as Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and Karl Rove. I guess it’s never too late to join the fight to defend our freedom of speech. Show up for No Kings 2.0 on October 18 - and call your reps and talk to your neighbors every day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
2hEdited

I just came on to complain about David Brooks’ statement tonight on PBS NewsHour that Heather blamed MAGA for the Kirk shooting! Nothing of the sort!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture