The thing about humor, it always looks at things from odd angles.

That’s where the fun comes from – from our own surprise that – hey! – I hadn’t see that.

Donald’s sycophants Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Tom Homan, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Kash Patel, J.D. Vance, Russell Vought, and all have no humor but, instead of it, a dour, abstracted, packaged schema.

No room in any of them for complications – none for nuance, serendipity, contradictions, tied-in layerings, or related allusions.

If our schools taught writing (other than the formulaic for machine grading), we’d have more in our population patient with the complexities of humanity.

Jimmy Kimmel caught the dour, intolerant side of MAGA. They want to distance themselves from the alleged assassin – as said Jimmy Kimmel – not because said assassin killed Charlie Kirk, but because he brings complications (his boyfriend a trans girl) which their catechism brands with a scarlet letter.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

