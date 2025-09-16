Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. A. Porter's avatar
M. A. Porter
1h

I wish I could hug you. Consider yourself hugged, woman. You are a hero to me. Thank you for so generously sharing your intelligence, education, and heart with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Candace Higginbotham's avatar
Candace Higginbotham
1h

You have been a light in very dark times and have helped us keep hope alive on more days than you know. Your knowledge of history, the constitution and the perils this grand experiment has faced and overcome bring reality and truth to a time we never imagined could happen in this country we love. Thank you. I for one, am very grateful. I know there are many others. We will continue to join you in this journey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
213 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture