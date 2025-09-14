Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J L Graham's avatar
J L Graham
1h

"Trump’s job approval rating is just 42.3% with 53.6% disapproving,"

Something is very wrong in the fact that his disapproval rate is not in the nineties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kari's avatar
Kari
1h

Heather, here’s an example of how the right is targeting people. From Alt National Park Service FB page tonight:

“We need your help. There is a new doxxing site circulating. A domain just registered through Namecheap (on Sept 10, 2025) and hosted on Squarespace is being used to publish private personal information. We have more information on who registered the domain and contacted the host and registrar with details. This is a direct violation of both companies’ Terms of Service, which prohibit harassment, doxxing, and threats.

Why it matters:

- Doxxing puts people at real risk of violence and harassment.

- The site is brand new, which is a red flag for abuse.

- Registrars and hosts will take these sites down when notified.

Here’s how to report it:

- To Namecheap (Registrar):

Email: abuse@namecheap.com

- To Squarespace (Host): Email: abuse@squarespace.com

What to include in your report:

- The URL of the doxxing site

- Screenshots showing the doxxing content

- A short explanation: “This site is publishing private personal information (doxxing) in violation of your abuse policy.”

Both Namecheap and Squarespace have acted quickly in the past when alerted. The more reports they receive, the faster this domain can be taken offline.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture