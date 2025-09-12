Letters from an American

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
7h

Thank you for this timely reminder, Heather, not only of the significance of what happened on 9/11 itself but the broader implication of its role in getting us to where we are today. Let’s hope we have the courage and determination of those on board Flight 93 to save our democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7hEdited

Thank you for noting 9/11 today ❤️‍🩹

And my normal -

Reach out to as many in the Senate and House as you can about the Epstein files. This is bigger than a “I only represent my constituents” issue.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
325 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture