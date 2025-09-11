Letters from an American

Phil Balla
3h

Murder – deliberate, cold-blooded murder – emanates from the highest office in the land.

The criminal in the White House most recently again exemplified his penchant for murder, having 11 civilians killed in a small boat off Venezuela. No effort to interdict the boat to investigate it. No court order. No due process.

This criminal is also an adjudicated rapist. His best pals for years trafficked in the rape of underage girls by other rich, powerful still-accountable pals of his. He instigated an attack on the U.S. Capitol, his Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters also then attacking police officers, seriously injuring over 140 of them. The Supreme Court could have enforced the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause, but chose instead to ignore it. Moreover for this epidemic of violence, the criminal in the White House gave pardons to all the convicted and still-being-tried violent insurrectionists.

Every day now he exults in ICE teams of goons and thugs with police state violence attacking, terrorizing tens of thousands across America.

This is who we are. This is what the U.S. has descended into.

Xplisset
3h

Quiet rules prevent loud wars.

Professor I appreciate “a shield against aggression” and the reminder that NATO was built to make rules, not headlines. Here’s the turn: deterrence feels like nothing happening on purpose. The work is unglamorous, but that quiet is the victory.

Poland shooting down drones and invoking Article 4 shows an alliance with muscle memory. Because consultation is a pressure valve that turns fear into process, signals boundaries to Moscow, and keeps twenty-nine other capitals rowing in the same direction. Trump’s “Here we go!” post and his rush to blame “the radical left” after a killing do the opposite. Because demagogues monetize adrenaline. Institutions minimize risk. The first escalates emotion for clicks. The second channels danger into law, procedure, and time. The miracle of deterrence is the quiet you never feel.

