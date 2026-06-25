The Granger movement parallel Richardson and Smith draw holds not just as economic history but as a structural one. Those farmers organized politically because they recognized that the railroads, grain elevators, and irrigation companies had acquired representation in the legislatures and regulatory bodies that were supposed to constrain them. The cooperative model they built was a response to that same gap, a way to pool enough collective standing to be heard by a political system scaled to respond to organized capital rather than dispersed producers. Today's consolidation story has a similar institutional layer. Questions about who testifies before agriculture committees, which interests shape USDA rulemaking, and whether a 200-acre operator has the same access to their representative as the processors above them in the supply chain sit behind the antitrust framing and determine what gets on the agenda.
Northern California
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The Granger movement parallel Richardson and Smith draw holds not just as economic history but as a structural one. Those farmers organized politically because they recognized that the railroads, grain elevators, and irrigation companies had acquired representation in the legislatures and regulatory bodies that were supposed to constrain them. The cooperative model they built was a response to that same gap, a way to pool enough collective standing to be heard by a political system scaled to respond to organized capital rather than dispersed producers. Today's consolidation story has a similar institutional layer. Questions about who testifies before agriculture committees, which interests shape USDA rulemaking, and whether a 200-acre operator has the same access to their representative as the processors above them in the supply chain sit behind the antitrust framing and determine what gets on the agenda.
Northern California