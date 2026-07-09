Scott MacFarlane | American ConversationsHeather Cox RichardsonJul 09, 20265427ShareScott MacFarlane5427Share
Thank you for this insightful conversation and for all you both do to educate and inform Americans! I want to share this powerful statement with you from a group that rarely shares a public voice. More than 100 retired California judges recently renewed their lifetime oaths to affirm the vital importance of a rule of law. Check out the resulting "Wall of Justice" video: https://youtu.be/m_lpnkZMbGc?si=LaGVj5X05fzO7QV
Maine STATE Senator TROY JACKSON has launched his campaign against the maga supporting incumbent.
JACKSON is following the path outlined by HCR on her 'Politics Chat' earlier this week when she declined a Maine Senate run explaining she did not have the necessary local-to-state-to the U.S. Senate Maine open seat chops.
TROY JACKSON has paid all those dues. TROY began his tenure as President of the Maine STATE Senate in 2018& served in that capacity until 2024.
Today TROY has launched his campaign against the maga supporting incumbent today 7/9/26!
Go Troy!