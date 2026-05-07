Per Time Magazine, " Since 2/28/26 Iranian military forces have damaged or destroyed 228 U.S. military structures across 15 to 17 nations in the Middle East" ( Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan & the UAE ).
"13 to 15 U.S. service members have been killed with 400 to 537 personnel wounded" per Time Mag.
This one-party movement owes a LOT to Project REDMAP. What were the Democrats doing to counteract it while it was being implemented? Anything? I remember the Texas Dems leaving the state so they couldn’t vote in the gerrymandering, but that failed…
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Per Time Magazine, " Since 2/28/26 Iranian military forces have damaged or destroyed 228 U.S. military structures across 15 to 17 nations in the Middle East" ( Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan & the UAE ).
"13 to 15 U.S. service members have been killed with 400 to 537 personnel wounded" per Time Mag.
This one-party movement owes a LOT to Project REDMAP. What were the Democrats doing to counteract it while it was being implemented? Anything? I remember the Texas Dems leaving the state so they couldn’t vote in the gerrymandering, but that failed…