Aloha from Hawaiʻi Island! Important data to add on the energy picture that mainstream coverage tends to miss because it sits across several siloed beats.
The Hormuz disruption is not a simple win for renewables. The geopolitical reality is far more complex:
🛢 WHO'S ACTUALLY WINNING:
— Russia is the single biggest winner. The closure flipped the global oil market from surplus to deficit, making Russian crude the most sought-after supply and nearly erasing its sanctions discount (Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg)
— Saudi Arabia's oil revenue rose 10% because higher prices more than offset lost Hormuz shipments — it can reroute exports through the Red Sea
— Iran is still shipping roughly 1.25 million barrels/day to China throughout the conflict (Kpler trade data, confirmed by CNBC and PBS)
🛢 WHO'S LOSING IN THE GULF:
— UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq are the losers; their exports are trapped behind Hormuz with no bypass route
— The UAE was also hit with 2,800+ Iranian missiles and drones, more than any other country including Israel, while simultaneously losing 25% of oil revenue
— This is exactly why the UAE just left OPEC after 6 decades on May 1st, without even consulting Saudi Arabia
🤝 WHY SAUDI ARABIA INSISTS ON PALESTINE:
Saudi Arabia demanding a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing with Israel isn't just moral positioning. It's strategic leverage; giving MBS a card to play with the US, with Israel, with Arab publics, and now with a post-OPEC UAE moving closer to the US-Israel axis. Meanwhile Saudi Arabia profits from high oil prices through its Red Sea route while Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain remain trapped and dependent on Saudi OPEC leadership. Palestine is cover for a power consolidation move in a reshuffling Gulf order.
🌺 THE DOUBLE BIND FOR ORDINARY PEOPLE:
The people absorbing the cost of all this are working households, not petrostates. And those same households are losing the tools to transition off fossil fuels:
— Congress eliminated the federal residential solar tax credit January 1st
— Hawaii just passed SB3125, cutting our state solar tax credit 60-70% immediately and eliminating it by 2030; retroactively, hitting families and businesses who already signed contracts in good faith
— 37 affordable housing projects, 42 nonprofits, nearly 1,900 Hawaii jobs, and $925 million in economic activity now at risk
Renewable momentum is real, but it won't reach working people if the financing scaffolding is stripped at every level simultaneously while petrostates bank windfall profits.
The ask: contact your STATE legislators, not just federal. For Hawaii residents, call Senate President Ron Kouchi (808-586-6030) and ask for a special session to remove SB3125's retroactive provisions. Local is where this fight is happening right now.
USC cage?
No posts
Aloha from Hawaiʻi Island! Important data to add on the energy picture that mainstream coverage tends to miss because it sits across several siloed beats.
The Hormuz disruption is not a simple win for renewables. The geopolitical reality is far more complex:
🛢 WHO'S ACTUALLY WINNING:
— Russia is the single biggest winner. The closure flipped the global oil market from surplus to deficit, making Russian crude the most sought-after supply and nearly erasing its sanctions discount (Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg)
— Saudi Arabia's oil revenue rose 10% because higher prices more than offset lost Hormuz shipments — it can reroute exports through the Red Sea
— Iran is still shipping roughly 1.25 million barrels/day to China throughout the conflict (Kpler trade data, confirmed by CNBC and PBS)
🛢 WHO'S LOSING IN THE GULF:
— UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq are the losers; their exports are trapped behind Hormuz with no bypass route
— The UAE was also hit with 2,800+ Iranian missiles and drones, more than any other country including Israel, while simultaneously losing 25% of oil revenue
— This is exactly why the UAE just left OPEC after 6 decades on May 1st, without even consulting Saudi Arabia
🤝 WHY SAUDI ARABIA INSISTS ON PALESTINE:
Saudi Arabia demanding a Palestinian state as a condition for normalizing with Israel isn't just moral positioning. It's strategic leverage; giving MBS a card to play with the US, with Israel, with Arab publics, and now with a post-OPEC UAE moving closer to the US-Israel axis. Meanwhile Saudi Arabia profits from high oil prices through its Red Sea route while Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain remain trapped and dependent on Saudi OPEC leadership. Palestine is cover for a power consolidation move in a reshuffling Gulf order.
🌺 THE DOUBLE BIND FOR ORDINARY PEOPLE:
The people absorbing the cost of all this are working households, not petrostates. And those same households are losing the tools to transition off fossil fuels:
— Congress eliminated the federal residential solar tax credit January 1st
— Hawaii just passed SB3125, cutting our state solar tax credit 60-70% immediately and eliminating it by 2030; retroactively, hitting families and businesses who already signed contracts in good faith
— 37 affordable housing projects, 42 nonprofits, nearly 1,900 Hawaii jobs, and $925 million in economic activity now at risk
Renewable momentum is real, but it won't reach working people if the financing scaffolding is stripped at every level simultaneously while petrostates bank windfall profits.
The ask: contact your STATE legislators, not just federal. For Hawaii residents, call Senate President Ron Kouchi (808-586-6030) and ask for a special session to remove SB3125's retroactive provisions. Local is where this fight is happening right now.
USC cage?