Letters from an American

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Susi's avatar
Susi
29m

Thank you for your guiding hand on historical perspective.

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Donna Carrillo Lopez's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez
1h

Foreign Policy had an excellent article that underlined the Trump regime’s thorny problems it has with that old troublesome “truth” that lurks persistently no matter how it is cosmetically reinvented. The author stated “More recently still, at a dinner in New York following the screening of a new documentary about the advent of independence in Ghana, an African diplomat leaned over the table to say to me: “The behavior of Donald Trump is more extreme than any African dictator. The days when the United States could give lessons to other countries are finished. You’ll never be able to tell others about corruption, or democracy, or respect for others again. That’s finished.”” (See Howard W. French in today’s FP “Both Trump and Xi Overestimate Themselves

Elites in both China and the U.S. are too easily tempted to buy into their own myths.”)

MAY 13, 2026 | 5:36 PM

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