Wow. What a mass of information.
I felt like I was back in my Graduate PoliSci seminar & should be taking good notes ‘cause the Final Exam is on Tuesday next.
The discussion on voting was superior but maybe a little elementary.
I live in the Blue Western Wall & we get thick Voters Pamphlets.
The Thief-in-Chief is a necrotic narcissist & a Useful Idiot. The Russians, very probably have extensive Kompromat on Mr Sleaze & his pole dancing wife.
We have a duty to vote. No question, no Bullshit, no pack drill.
We also have a duty to get our neighbors to the polls, regardless of party.
Talking politely across party lines & organizing people based on common issues is the American Way. We need to return to that.
Thanks again for an information packed seminar.
We Shall Overcome
Avance la Lucha
No posts
Wow. What a mass of information.
I felt like I was back in my Graduate PoliSci seminar & should be taking good notes ‘cause the Final Exam is on Tuesday next.
The discussion on voting was superior but maybe a little elementary.
I live in the Blue Western Wall & we get thick Voters Pamphlets.
The Thief-in-Chief is a necrotic narcissist & a Useful Idiot. The Russians, very probably have extensive Kompromat on Mr Sleaze & his pole dancing wife.
We have a duty to vote. No question, no Bullshit, no pack drill.
We also have a duty to get our neighbors to the polls, regardless of party.
Talking politely across party lines & organizing people based on common issues is the American Way. We need to return to that.
Thanks again for an information packed seminar.
We Shall Overcome
Avance la Lucha