BREAKING:
Democrat, EMILY GREGORY, won a Special Election in Trump's Mar-Lago Election District 87.
With 99% of the vote counted, EMILY has 51.1% - her Opponent who got Trump's "compete & total endorsement" received 48.9%.
Do you have to ask? Yes, Trump voted by Mail !
Walnut Creek, CA
Boston area
No posts
BREAKING:
Democrat, EMILY GREGORY, won a Special Election in Trump's Mar-Lago Election District 87.
With 99% of the vote counted, EMILY has 51.1% - her Opponent who got Trump's "compete & total endorsement" received 48.9%.
Do you have to ask? Yes, Trump voted by Mail !
Walnut Creek, CA
Boston area