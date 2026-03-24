Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
2hEdited

BREAKING:

Democrat, EMILY GREGORY, won a Special Election in Trump's Mar-Lago Election District 87.

With 99% of the vote counted, EMILY has 51.1% - her Opponent who got Trump's "compete & total endorsement" received 48.9%.

Do you have to ask? Yes, Trump voted by Mail !

Walnut Creek, CA

Reply
Share
Donna Carrillo Lopez's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez
2h

Boston area

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture