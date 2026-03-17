Letters from an American

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Pam Oleary's avatar
Pam Oleary
2h

My first time listening to you, I really like what you have to say and how you say it!! Thank you, I just signed up and look forward to understanding more of all that’s going on!!

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Jane Schroeder's avatar
Jane Schroeder
1h

Thank you, Heather, for once again clarifying, distilling so much of what is coming at us. Yes, we need to keep putting one foot in front of the other!

Amen!

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