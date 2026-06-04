Letters from an American

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Donna Carrillo Lopez's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez
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Important discussion. The warming of the oceans also dramatically affects virulance of pathogens, no matter bacterial, viral, protozoal, other parasitical organisms and fungi. Human and animal health will be impacted and the novel pathogens of which we may well be - defenseless - will certainly become the future pandemics. The policies and practices we commit to will impact not only our generation but also those generations yet born.

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