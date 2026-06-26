I learned a lot from your chat today. I hope it will be viewed by many.
It was refreshing to hear the content of the Republican platform of the 50’s. I have been a lifelong Republican because their vision for our beloved country at that time matched my own. I never believed that I would leave, but I have done so and have registered as an unaffiliated voter.
Thanks for sharing your knowledge of history and of current events with us. God bless you.
I am not being glib, humorous or ironic. However, even paranoids have enemies. It is clear to me that Trump will stage a military coup before the mid terms. His first one January 6 failed because he did not have the power he has now with Hegseth and ICE in his pocket. He is a cornered Epstein rat and will do whatever it takes including a world war in order to declare a national emergency and suspend the vote. Yes, I have read all the expert opinion that no matter how impossible that seems to be on paper or in the popular media it is possible if not probable. The Reichstag Fire should be seen as a plan not an historic metaphor.The driver of this is Epstein files and Trump in prison.
This needs to be a top of mind discussion immediately, not in October, 2026. We need to wake up the country so he knows the pro democracy participants of both parties are on to him and armed to the teeth.
Please advise.
Respectfully,
Joe Wightman
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I learned a lot from your chat today. I hope it will be viewed by many.
It was refreshing to hear the content of the Republican platform of the 50’s. I have been a lifelong Republican because their vision for our beloved country at that time matched my own. I never believed that I would leave, but I have done so and have registered as an unaffiliated voter.
Thanks for sharing your knowledge of history and of current events with us. God bless you.
I am not being glib, humorous or ironic. However, even paranoids have enemies. It is clear to me that Trump will stage a military coup before the mid terms. His first one January 6 failed because he did not have the power he has now with Hegseth and ICE in his pocket. He is a cornered Epstein rat and will do whatever it takes including a world war in order to declare a national emergency and suspend the vote. Yes, I have read all the expert opinion that no matter how impossible that seems to be on paper or in the popular media it is possible if not probable. The Reichstag Fire should be seen as a plan not an historic metaphor.The driver of this is Epstein files and Trump in prison.
This needs to be a top of mind discussion immediately, not in October, 2026. We need to wake up the country so he knows the pro democracy participants of both parties are on to him and armed to the teeth.
Please advise.
Respectfully,
Joe Wightman