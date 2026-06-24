Letters from an American

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Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
1hEdited

Bryan Sean McKown

San Marcos, CA

Northern San Diego County

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Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted of terrorism charges ...

Per The Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com › us-news › jun › prairiel...

11 hours ago — Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Savanna Batten, Elizabeth Soto and Meagan Morris were sentenced to 50 years in prison.

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Wander North's avatar
Wander North
1h

Thank you for your insight and tireless work.

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