Bryan Sean McKown
San Marcos, CA
Northern San Diego County
***************************
Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted of terrorism charges ...
Per The Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com › us-news › jun › prairiel...
11 hours ago — Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Savanna Batten, Elizabeth Soto and Meagan Morris were sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Thank you for your insight and tireless work.
No posts
Bryan Sean McKown
San Marcos, CA
Northern San Diego County
***************************
Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted of terrorism charges ...
Per The Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com › us-news › jun › prairiel...
11 hours ago — Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Savanna Batten, Elizabeth Soto and Meagan Morris were sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Thank you for your insight and tireless work.