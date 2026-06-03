Army must arrest him as domestic terrorist. Charged w crimes against humanity and fair international trial. Less violence. Moral answer or we are becoming complicit murderers
I agree that the administration is eroding the rule of law. I NEVER thought we would see this here in the US!
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Army must arrest him as domestic terrorist. Charged w crimes against humanity and fair international trial. Less violence. Moral answer or we are becoming complicit murderers
I agree that the administration is eroding the rule of law. I NEVER thought we would see this here in the US!