Letters from an American

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Jenna bognar's avatar
Jenna bognar
6h

Army must arrest him as domestic terrorist. Charged w crimes against humanity and fair international trial. Less violence. Moral answer or we are becoming complicit murderers

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Timothy Laughinghouse's avatar
Timothy Laughinghouse
4h

I agree that the administration is eroding the rule of law. I NEVER thought we would see this here in the US!

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