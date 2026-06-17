In addition to Iran closing the strait, Israel went bombs a blazing into Lebanon and have displaced millions and killed thousands and have not agreed to the MOU. tRumps bromance with Bebe is a huge issue here.
This was one amazing Politics Chat. I tuned in.
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In addition to Iran closing the strait, Israel went bombs a blazing into Lebanon and have displaced millions and killed thousands and have not agreed to the MOU. tRumps bromance with Bebe is a huge issue here.
This was one amazing Politics Chat. I tuned in.